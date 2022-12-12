Jyotiraditya Scindia Pays Surprise Visit At Delhi Airport’s T3 After Repeated Complaints

Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Congestion at Delhi Airport: JM Scindia’s surprise visit to IGI’s T3 also comes days after the minister convened a meeting with the officials and management of major airports of the country

Civil Aviation MinIster JM Scindia at Delhi Airport's T3
Civil Aviation MinIster JM Scindia at Delhi Airport's T3 Outlook Business

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 11:00 am

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has made a surprise visit to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) today. After receiving several complaints of chaos on Delhi Airport, the Minister visited Terminal 3 (T3) and also met all officials on duty. 

As per official updates, Minister Scindia also met the security personnel at Delhi Airport’s T3. While it is not entirely clear what discussions were about but it is known that the Civil Aviation Minister was seen interacting with officials and possibly holding discussions on how to manage the entire thing.

Civil Aviation Minister at Delhi Airport
Civil Aviation Minister at Delhi Airport Outlook Business

JM Scindia’s surprise visit to IGI’s T3 also comes days after the minister convened a meeting with the officials and management of major airports of the country. Even then, the meetings were largely about how to manage the crowd, lack of staff, air traffic, congestion and other things.

With regards to Delhi Airport’s T3, several people have complained about congestion and chaos over the last couple of weeks. From long queues at the entry gate to endless waiting at the security check, people have experienced it all and raised their issues as well. 

Taking all such things into account, JM Scindia decided to make this surprise visit at Delhi Airport and gauge the situation himself. Before Scindia’s action, as per a PTI report, Ministry of Civil Aviation was also looking at ways to solve this problem. Among the possible solutions to manage congestion at Delhi Airport, the Ministry is looking at reducing peak hour flights. 

