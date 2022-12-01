Jyotiraditya Scindia Launches DigiYatra At Delhi Airport, Here Is All You Need To Know

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia launched DigiYatra today at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. An initiative that is aimed at aiding the digitisation move, DigiYatra will also be launched at other places like Varanasi and Bangalore airports. Since the launch at Delhi Airport was met by cheer and chatter, here is all you need to know about DigiYatra, the government’s next move.

What Is DigiYatra – Explained

DigiYatra is a new service that has been launched for the benefit of all air passengers. In this, a facial recognition system is provided at the airport to aid the entry of passengers. The main aim of providing this is to make entry at airports a paperless experience.

Through DigiYatra, all the passenger data will also automatically get processed at various checkpoints. Since facial recognition is the sole connecting point, even at security check areas, the passenger data will be automatically processed.

As of now, DigiYatra is has officially been launched in Delhi at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). While it will also be available at Varanasi and Bangalore airports, as per updates, it will soon be rolled out at other airports as well.

HMCA Sh @JM_Scindia inaugurated the #DigiYatra app at @DelhiAirport today.

DigiYatra, a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience based on Facial Recognition Technology aims to provide a new digital experience for air travellers in #India. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/SBRljWh7OD — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) December 1, 2022

DigiYatra – How to Avail The Facility

At the Delhi Airport, a separate section has been allotted just for air passengers travelling via DigiYatra. In order to avail this service, one has to register their details on the DigiYatra app. They can do this by using Aadhaar-based validation and a self image capture. Once this is done, the next step has to do with the boarding pass as one has to scan it for the credentials to be shared with the relevant airport.

The next step happens at the airport e-gate. Using DigiYatra, the passenger now has to scan the bar code of the boarding pass and the facial recognition system installed there will validate all the details concerned with the passenger. After the verification is complete, the passenger can easily enter the airport.