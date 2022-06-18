Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Justin Sun Tries To Save TRON USDD With No Luck; Tag Heuer Smartwatch Can Now Display NFTs

The TRON network’s stablecoin USDD lost its $ peg this week and still has not regained its value. Meanwhile the crypto market too went below $1 trillion this week and continues to remain below.

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 9:18 am

Justin Sun, founder, TRON (TRX), infused $220 million on June 15 to purchase TRX crypto tokens on Binance. This move comes after TRON DAO Reserve withdrew 2.5 billion TRX out of Binance after the USDD stablecoin it manages lost its 1:1 peg to US dollars. Despite these moves USDD has not fully recovered its peg and now trades at $0.9708 as of 8.50 am, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Meanwhile, Tag Heuer, the Switzerland-based luxury watch company, has brought a new feature which lets its users set a non-fungible token (NFT) as the watchface in its smartwatches. This feature will be at first enabled in Tag Heuer’s Calibre E4 smartwatch and will be powered by Metamask, a crypto NFT storage wallet provider.


Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market capitalisation went down by 1.01 per cent to $885.33 billion as of 8.50 am. However, the global crypto volume was down by 22.61 per cent to $58.77 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.
Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $20,443.77, lower by 0.84 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was down by 0.77 per cent to $1,081.22. 


Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 0.87 per cent at $0.4844, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a loss of 0.03 per cent at $0.3063, Solana (SOL) was trading with a loss of 1.16 per cent at $30.14, Polkadot (DOT) was down by 0.36 per cent at $7.20, and Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 1.06 per cent at $212.14.

Today’s top gainer was Space Pig Coin (SPACEPIG), which was up by 619.35 per cent at $0.000000294. The top loser was Etherstones (ETHS), which was down by 100 per cent at $0.0000001908. 

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 0.19 per cent at $0.05646. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.04781. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 0.49 per cent at $0.000008127.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) gained 2.68 per cent to trade at $0.0000002778, Floki Inu (FLOKI) lost 4.95 per cent at $0.000005591, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 3.28 per cent at $0.004115. 

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was down by 2.06 per cent at $4,661.84, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a gain of 0.06 per cent at $0.00005838. Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 2.15 per cent at $15.90, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a loss of 1.75 per cent at $3.94, and Aave (AAVE) fell by 2.64 per cent at $56.03.

