Just Got Laid Off – Former Twitter Employee Opens Up About The Recent Layoffs And More

Layoffs are never good news. Of late, there has been a spree of mass layoffs from tech companies that have left a large number of people hunting for opportunities in the job market. While layoffs are usually experienced with a touch of sombre, there are a few outliers who don’t necessarily show that.

One such person is Yash Agarwal, a former Public Policy Associate at Twitter whose “Just got laid off” tweet went viral. With over 54.1k likes and nearly 4,500 retweets, the post has garnered mixed reactions from people. While some wished him the best for future, others slyly questioned his happy face in the layoff post. Some even went ahead and created parodies of his viral post.

In this exclusive interaction with Outlook Business, the former Twitter employee opens up about his experience at Twitter, the viral post, moonlighting and what the road ahead looks like. Edited excerpts:



What was your intent behind the “Just Got Laid Off” tweet that eventually went viral?

Honestly, I didn't have anything particular in mind. There was no intent as such. I am just genuinely grateful that I got to work at an organisation like Twitter. That’s all that I wanted to convey through my post.



Just got laid off.

Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture 🫡💙#LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter pic.twitter.com/bVPQxtncIg — Yash Agarwal✨ (@yashagarwalm) November 4, 2022

Layoffs are usually a disheartening experience. However, some people commented that you seemed too cheerful in your post, some even made parodies out of it. What's your take on all that?

People have speculated a lot but there was not much to it at all. When the layoffs happened, I was obviously saddened that I will not be a part of the culture anymore. But I am also thankful for all the learning and the phenomenal team I got to be a part of at Twitter.

Moreover, it is important to emphasise that everyone has the complete right to feel and react the way they wish to, especially to something like this. We should not push anyone to think in a certain way. Personally, I am strongly against toxic positivity. In my case, I was just sharing what I was feeling at that moment.

When it comes to the parodies, I am fine with it because we live in a free country with free speech. It is a good idea to not be bothered about everything. More importantly, messages of encouragement and positivity outnumbered the not-so-happy ones in a 1 to 1000 ratio!

Looking back, how do you feel about your work experience at Twitter?

It was truly a dream job. I was one of the youngest people in the team. It's amazing that I got to work with and learn from people who are the best in the business, cutting across teams. I will forever cherish the sheer amount of learning I imbibed from them. These two years that I spent with the team will remain an unforgettable experience for me.

How has your life changed since your "laid off" tweet went viral? Have you come across any new opportunities since then?

One thing I have always kept in mind is that all of this is passing. I am just trying to focus on my emotional well-being and being with my family. Yes, some organisations have approached me with openings but I am not looking at any of them now. I’ve been working non-stop for almost four years so I look at this as an opportunity to revive and rejuvenate.

Going forward, I would like to build on the relatively decent base that I have developed at Twitter the past two years. Also, I want to broaden my world view, grow my perspectives, and work upon the skills that I already possess. So yeah, no immediate plans as such.

Did you face any mental, emotional or economic challenges after being laid off from Twitter?

Economically, no. I can pick up new work anytime I want to, starting next year. Also, there is savings and severance to fall back on. So, I have not exactly been worried about it.



As far as emotional and mental challenges are concerned, obviously it feels bad when one is laid off. At the same time, I was glad that I got to be a part of such a great team at Twitter. So, at the end of the day, there is no hard feelings.

What are your views on moonlighting? Do you think it’s a safe bet in these times when mass-layoffs are drastically impacting people’s lives?

It is helpful to look at moonlighting in a far broader context. Overall, in the post-pandemic era, the contracts between employers and employees have been evolving. This involves not just moonlighting but also other things like work-life balance, remote work etc. While I don’t know enough to say if moonlighting is a safe bet, as long as both the employer and the employee are doing it all transparently, and on mutually-agreed-upon terms involved, I don’t see an issue.

You took to social media to announce that you have been laid off from Twitter. Do you think social media is helping laid off employees in any way?

Yes, the entire social media conversation on this matter is not about Twitter in particular. The macro-economic scenario is such that a lot of companies are downsizing. I think social media is definitely helping people in finding new opportunities and to network better. They are discovering opportunities that they would not have done otherwise. It has definitely been a boon.

It is also wonderful to see how people have come forward in solidarity with people who had to go through this. As far as my friends and colleagues at Twitter are concerned, they were all thorough professionals and the best at whatever they do. Regardless of the departments involved, I am very sure, we are going to be fine and land up fulfilling and meaningful jobs sooner rather than later.

