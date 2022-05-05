Jump.trade Registers 1.2 Million NFT Buyers Through Cricket NFT Drop

Jump.trade, a global gaming non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace introduced by GuardianLink witnessed traffic of over a million during the live drop on its recently-launched marketplace ‘Jump.trade’.

According to the company press statement, the platform received 75 per cent of the sales from India, with the rest coming from other cricketing countries.

Jump.trade had earlier sold 55,000 collectibles within nine minutes of the launch of the world’s first NFT Cricket Game ‘Meta Cricket League (MCL) NFTs on April 22.

The company said in a press statement: “The COVID-19 induced lockdown helped to accelerate the adoption of online gaming in the Indian market, allowing young gaming enthusiasts to earn while they play. Play-to-earn offers gaming enthusiasts another way to generate revenue, and during the pandemic, it proved as a way of replacing lost income. One of the best things about the shift from the gaming industry to the gaming economy is that it does not attempt to outdo or replace the existing game industry model.”

The company believes that the P2E model has created a new gig economy and ecosystem for the young gaming enthusiasts.

‘’This is a very exciting phase for us. Within a few weeks of launching the game in the NFT gaming market, we have already crossed several milestones. This just goes to show the faith and trust we have received from both the gaming and the cricket community. We are constantly innovating and looking for new ways to engage with our users, while also introducing new features that focus on player ownership that will excite the young gaming and cricket enthusiasts in the long term. We look forward to achieving more of these milestones in the future,” says Kameshwaran Elangovan, co-founder and COO of GuardianLink.

The ‘Meta Cricket League’ is the world’s first NFT Cricket Game Collection which went live in April 2022 on ‘jump.trade’. It is a new play-to-earn game that is community-driven and allows players to monetise their time and effort through the play, rent, trade, and level-ups of NFTs. Gamers can use the digital collectibles of the game to monetise their game play, to improve in-game performance by upgrading NFTs, and even rent NFTs to other players. Game developers can also create monetisable assets for the game metaverse and participate by in-game NFT purchase and revenue share.

As part of the ‘Meta Cricket League’ NFT launch, The Super Loot Drop had NFTs designed for rarity and uniqueness across multiple algorithmically-designed packs, namely Metaverse cricket team player NFTs, and authenticated signed digital NFTs of legendary players.