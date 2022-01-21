Friday, Jan 21, 2022
JSW Steel Net Profit Jumps 69% To Rs 4,516 Crore In Q3

Total income during the October-December quarter of the ongoing fiscal soared to Rs 38,225 crore from Rs 22,006 crore a year ago.      

JSW Steel Net Profit Jumps 69% To Rs 4,516 Crore In Q3
The firm had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,669 crore in the year-ago period. - Outlook India

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 4:52 pm

JSW Steel on Friday posted a 69 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,516 crore for the quarter ended December 31, mainly on account of higher income. 

 The firm had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,669 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.      

 Total income during the October-December quarter of the ongoing fiscal soared to Rs 38,225 crore from Rs 22,006 crore a year ago.      

 Expenses were also higher at Rs 31,986 crore as against Rs 18,120 crore.

 Part of the O P Jindal Group, JSW Steel has a presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement and sports.

