JSW Group Joins World Business Council For Sustainable Development

JSW Group, one of the country's leading business houses, has joined over 200 forward-thinking companies as the newest member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

JSW will be represented in WBCSD by Seshagiri Rao, Joint Managing Director and Group CFO, who also sits on the board of directors of JSW Steel.

He will also take part in the WBCSD CFO network, which is driving higher ESG performance within companies, and more effective disclosure to capital markets, JSW Steel said in a filing to BSE.

The JSW Group is a $13 billion multinational conglomerate headquartered in India.

JSW's innovative and sustainable presence in various sectors including steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, venture capital and sports is helping the group play an important role in driving India's economic growth.

The group strives for excellence by leveraging its strengths and capabilities, including a successful track record of executing large capital-intensive and technically complex projects, differentiated product mix, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, and a greater focus on pursuing sustainable growth.

With a culturally diverse workforce spread across India, the USA, Europe and Africa, JSW Group directly employs nearly 40,000 people. It also has a strong social development focus aimed at empowering communities around its operations.

JSW is progressing across markets with innovation, digitalisation and sustainability as its key anchors. With efficient integrated operations and a clear vision for the future, JSW is executing its strategic growth plan in line with the growing steel demand.

"The wide spectrum of innovation, robust ESG commitments, and a drive to be #BetterEveryday, enable JSW to consistently create responsible value, for everyone. JSW has carved a sustainability vision and has a sustainability strategy along with key focus areas...which help them steer their way for a sustainable planet," the filing said. JSW has set ambitious sustainability targets viz. JSW Steel has set a target of reducing its specific CO2 emissions by 42 per cent by FY2030, aligning its target with the Sustainable Development Scenario (SDS) of the International Energy Agency (IEA). JSW Energy has committed to being carbon neutral by 2050.

"JSW is committed to harmonising our business operations with the welfare of the planet enabling growth, sustainably. At JSW, we remain committed to creating a 'Better today, Stronger tomorrow. We are excited to join WBCSD to collaborate and drive transition for a better world for all," Rao said.