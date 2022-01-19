JSW Energy Shares Gain Nearly 3% After Q3 Earnings Announcement

Shares of JSW Energy on Wednesday gained nearly 3 per cent after the firm announced an over two-fold rise in its December 2021 quarter profit.

It jumped 2.68 per cent to settle at Rs 311.95 on the BSE. During the day, the stock rallied 4.98 per cent to Rs 318.95.

On the NSE, it gained 2.73 per cent to settle at Rs 312.

JSW Energy on Wednesday reported over a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 324 crore for the December 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Its consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 124 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a BSE filing.

The company's total revenue during October-December 2021 rose to Rs 1,984 crore, against Rs 1,659 crore in the year-ago period.

