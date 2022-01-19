Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
JSW Energy Shares Gain Nearly 3% After Q3 Earnings Announcement

JSW Energy on Wednesday reported over a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 324 crore for the December 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

On the NSE, JSE Energy gained 2.73 per cent to settle at Rs 312. - Outlook India

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 6:38 pm

Shares of JSW Energy on Wednesday gained nearly 3 per cent after the firm announced an over two-fold rise in its December 2021 quarter profit.

 It jumped 2.68 per cent to settle at Rs 311.95 on the BSE. During the day, the stock rallied 4.98 per cent to Rs 318.95.

 On the NSE, it gained 2.73 per cent to settle at Rs 312.

 JSW Energy on Wednesday reported over a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 324 crore for the December 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

 Its consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 124 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a BSE filing.

 The company's total revenue during October-December 2021 rose to Rs 1,984 crore, against Rs 1,659 crore in the year-ago period.

 According to a statement issued by the company, its profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 324 crore as compared with Rs 124 crore a year ago.

 Total revenue increased by 20 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 1,984 crore during the December 2021  quarter, from Rs 1,659 crore, primarily due to the increase in short-term sales and realisation, it stated.

Business National JSW Energy JSW Energy Shares
