Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Joint Effort Only Way To Fight Covid-19 Pandemic: Xi Jinping

In a special address on 'State of the world' on the first day of the week-long online Davos Agenda summit of the World Economic Forum, he said that humanity will certainly move on but the world needs to jointly defeat the pandemic.

Joint Effort Only Way To Fight Covid-19 Pandemic: Xi Jinping
Jinping also favoured further opening up of the world economy and greater cooperation. - Outlook

Trending

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 4:41 pm

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said joint efforts are the only way to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic and called for fair distribution of vaccines and expedited inoculation drive globally.

 In a special address on 'State of the world' on the first day of the week-long online Davos Agenda summit of the World Economic Forum, he said that humanity will certainly move on but the world needs to jointly defeat the pandemic.

 He also favoured further opening up of the world economy and greater cooperation.

 "We should remove barriers and not build walls. We should open up," he said.

 The Chinese president said some developing countries have fallen back into poverty due to the pandemic while some developed countries are also facing hard times.

 "Developed nations need responsible economic policies, should control spillover effects of policies to avoid impacting developing countries," he said while asserting that China will continue to open up and is committed to economic and market reforms.

 He also called for global rules on the digital economy and greater information sharing across the world.  

 "The world is undergoing major changes, unseen in a century and how to beat the pandemic and build a post-Covid-19 world are a common concern for people around the world," he said while addressing the summit through video conferencing.

Tags

Business International Xi Jinping Davos Agenda Summit China's President COVID-19
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

PM Modi At WEF 2022: Talks About Covid-19, Climate Change, Economic Reforms In Davos Agenda Summit

PM Modi At WEF 2022: Talks About Covid-19, Climate Change, Economic Reforms In Davos Agenda Summit

Hero MotoCorp shares jump over 5 pc

Strides Pharma's Singapore arm gets USFDA nod for generic version of oseltamivir phosphate

Metro AG Bullish On India Business, Says To Continue Expanding In India

Amazon's UK site backs away from plan to stop taking Visa

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Australian Open 2022, Day 1: Season-opening Grand Slam Starts Sans Novak Djokovic

Nepalese devotees warm themselves around fire after taking a holy dip in the Hanumante river during Madhav Narayan Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. During the festival, devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. Unmarried women pray to find a good husband while those married pray for the longevity of their husbands by observing a month-long fast.

Devotees Perform Rituals At Madhav Narayan Festival In Nepal

A couple watches the sunset while visiting a park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Love In The Air, Love In The Time Of Corona

Actor Sidharth Malhotra in a still from 'Shershaah' (2021). He is the nephew to veteran Bollywood actors Randhir Kapoor , Rishi Kapoor , Rajeev Kapoor.

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Facts You Didn't Know

Actor Vijay Sethupathi in a still from ' Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' (2019). Where he plays the role of a fierce warrior Raja Pandi.

Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: 5 Unique Looks From His Roles