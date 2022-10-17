Job Scams on Rise: Here Are Five Ways To Identify A Fake Job Offer 

Scams, especially with the penetration of the cyber space have increased. Be it financial frauds or fake job scams, everyone has witnessed a rise in such cases. But with more and more people looking for jobs on the internet, many scammers have become active enough to find their targets with luring job offers, which eventually turn out to be fake.

In the wake of rising incidents of fake jobs related scams, the government has now released some helpful tips and information that can help everyone identify if the job offer is real or fake. Please note that there could be some more ways as well and user discretion is also advised.

Jobs Scam – 5 ways to offer a fake job

A vague job description or role requirement is one of the easiest ways to figure out if the job is real or fake. Sometimes, even offer letters may have such vague role and one must check these letters too. As per the guidelines released by the government, if one gets an appointment letter also fast or quickly enough after the initial chat with the employer, even that can be a potential sign of job scam. One must also check the language of the email. Usually, job emails are professionally written but if you find one that isn’t, that could be a potential red flag. Sometimes, some fake job offers ask one to pay in return as well. Even such a case is an indicator of a fake job offer so take care. During a job interview, if the interviewer asks for confidential information, exercise caution. Be careful and avoid sharing any such details.