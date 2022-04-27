JLR Launches Innovation Strategy To Accelerate Modern Luxury Vision

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said it has initiated an "Open Innovation strategy", to accelerate next-generation technology and sustainability to support its modern luxury vision for the business, its partners, and customers.

Open Innovation will drive collaborations with start-ups, scale-ups and like-minded external organizations on electrification, connectivity, digital services, metaverse, intelligent enterprise, manufacturing, supply chain, and sustainability, the UK-based automaker said in a statement.

"With the launch of the Open Innovation platform, JLR is looking at the entire mobility and sustainability ecosystem to offer an unparalleled customer experience, shaping the future of our industry, and paving the way to the future," JLR Executive Director (Strategy and Sustainability) François Dossa noted.

The company will explore everything from second-life batteries and circular economy to new fintech, insurtech, and digital services – all aligned with JLR as the proud creators of modern luxury, he added.

As part of the new global strategy, JLR will launch an innovation hub in the UK, in partnership with the corporate innovation platform and investor, Plug and Play.

In addition, two separate partnerships with Cubo Itau and Firjan will provide access to the vibrant Latin American start-up ecosystem, it added.

The announcement is part of the automaker's Reimagine strategy -- to be the creator of the world's most desirable, luxury vehicles for the most discerning of customers, the Tata Motors-owned company said.

"By collaborating with innovators and sector experts, the Open Innovation program will help the business identify digital services, products, tools, and processes for it to achieve its goal of net zero by 2039, while creating new value chains for the business," it added. PTI MSS DRR