Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
JK Paper Shares Jump Over 4 per cent After Earnings Announcement

Shares of JK Paper on Wednesday jumped over 4 per cent after the company reported over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2021.

Stock market

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 11:35 am

The stock gained 4.18 per cent to Rs 245 on the BSE. At the NSE, it jumped 4.34 per cent to Rs 245.20.


JK Paper on Tuesday reported over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 151.05 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, helped by growth in volume. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 64.59 crore in the October-December period a year ago, JK Paper said in a regulatory filing. The total income increased to Rs 1,056.41 crore during the period under review, against Rs 770.45 crore in the year-ago period, the company said. 

