20 Electric Scooters Of Jitendra EV Catch Fire In Transport Container

20 electric scooters of Jitendra EV caught fire when they were being transported from the factory in Nashik.

According to the company, the incident occurred near the Jitendra EV factory in Nashik while the container was en route to Bengaluru.

The container had 40 scooters in all and half of them in the upper tier caught fire. No casualties were reported.

This is the fifth incident of electric scooters catching fire in the last two weeks.

On March 26, Ola Electric scooter S1 Pro caught fire in Pune. The same day, Okinawa's electric scooter Praise Pro caught fire in Vellore in Tamil Nadu, killing two people.

"An unfortunate incident took place on 9th April near our factory gate in a scooter transport container. The situation was immediately brought under control by timely intervention from our team. Safety being of prime importance, we are investigating the root cause and we will come up with the findings in coming days," Jitendra Electric Vehicles said in a statement.

The central government has decided to depute a team of independent experts to investigate incidents of Ola electric scooters and Okinawa electric bikes catching fire.

The team of experts will travel to Vellore and Pune to probe the cases and ascertain the factors that are causing the fires in the Ola electric scooters and the Okinawa electric bikes.

The investigators will try to find out if there is a manufacturing defect that affected their operation.

Ola Electric had said it is investigating a case of one of its scooters catching fire after images were circulated on social media.

The company said it was not immediately able to ascertain the cause of the fire and dispatched a team to Pune, where the incident occurred. The company said it is in touch with the owner of the vehicle that caught fire.