Monday, Apr 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

20 Electric Scooters Of Jitendra EV Catch Fire In Transport Container

According to the company, the incident occurred near the Jitendra EV factory in Nashik while the container was en route to Bengaluru

20 Electric Scooters Of Jitendra EV Catch Fire In Transport Container

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Apr 2022 4:22 pm

20 electric scooters of Jitendra EV caught fire when they were being transported from the factory in Nashik. 

According to the company, the incident occurred near the Jitendra EV factory in Nashik while the container was en route to Bengaluru.

Related stories

Ola, Okinawa EV Scooter Fire: Govt Forms Team Of Experts To Investigate Incidents

The container had 40 scooters in all and half of them in the upper tier caught fire. No casualties were reported.

This is the fifth incident of electric scooters catching fire in the last two weeks. 

On March 26, Ola Electric scooter S1 Pro caught fire in Pune. The same day, Okinawa's electric scooter Praise Pro caught fire in Vellore in Tamil Nadu, killing two people.

"An unfortunate incident took place on 9th April near our factory gate in a scooter transport container. The situation was immediately brought under control by timely intervention from our team. Safety being of prime importance, we are investigating the root cause and we will come up with the findings in coming days," Jitendra Electric Vehicles said in a statement.

The central government has decided to depute a team of independent experts to investigate incidents of Ola electric scooters and Okinawa electric bikes catching fire.

The team of experts will travel to Vellore and Pune to probe the cases and ascertain the factors that are causing the fires in the Ola electric scooters and the Okinawa electric bikes.

The investigators will try to find out if there is a manufacturing defect that affected their operation.

Ola Electric had said it is investigating a case of one of its scooters catching fire after images were circulated on social media.

The company said it was not immediately able to ascertain the cause of the fire and dispatched a team to Pune, where the incident occurred. The company said it is in touch with the owner of the vehicle that caught fire.

Tags

Business National Electric Scooters Electric Scooters In India EV Fire Fire In EVs Ola Electric Vehicles Okinawa Scooters EVs In India Jitendra EV
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WATCH | Ronaldo Smashes Fan's Phone

WATCH | Ronaldo Smashes Fan's Phone

'KGF: Chapter 2' Producers Worried About Ticket Pricing In Two Telugu States

'KGF: Chapter 2' Producers Worried About Ticket Pricing In Two Telugu States