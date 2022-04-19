Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

JioFiber Launches 'Entertainment Bonaza' Broadband Plans: Check Price, Features

The 'Entertainment Bonanza' plans will be available to all users starting April 22, 2022.

JioFiber Launches 'Entertainment Bonaza' Broadband Plans: Check Price, Features

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 7:08 pm

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of new plans under the JioFiber postpaid category. 

The plans offers extra benefits to users including zero-entry cost and more. The 'Entertainment Bonanza' plans will be available to all users starting April 22, 2022.

Related stories

Jio Becomes First To Roll Out Rs 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio World in Mumbai to be guarded by CISF

RIL Opens India's Largest Convention Centre At Jio World Centre With 5G Network

Zero entry cost for new postpaid plan users: Users will get Internet Box (Gateway Router), Set Top Box and Installation valued at Rs 10,000 at zero cost when they opt for a JioFiber Postpaid connection.

'Unlimited' entertainment now starting at Rs 100 extra: Users will continue to access unlimited high-speed internet starting at Rs 399/month. 

Additionally, by paying Rs 100 or 200 extra per month, they can now access content of their choice through a collection of up to 14 OTT apps.

Here are the new postpaid plans of JioFiber broadband service:

1. Zero entry cost for new postpaid plan users – Users will get Internet Box (Gateway Router), Set Top Box and Installation valued at Rs 10,000 at zero cost when they opt for a JioFiber Postpaid connection, the statement added.

2. Unlimited entertainment: Users will continue to access unlimited high-speed internet starting at Rs 399/month. Additionally, by paying Rs 100 or 200 extra per month, they can now access contents of their choice through a collection of up to 14 OTT apps.

3. Unlimited entertainment includes access to 14 paid Entertainment Apps – Users get access to 14 entertainment apps on large screen and small screen (multiple devices included) for easy access to Movies, TV channels, Originals, News, Shows, Sports and much more.


How to get new JioFiber Entertainment Bonanza plans:

Existing JioFiber Postpaid users:

1. Select your entertainment plan in MyJio 
2. Pay advance rental for the new plan selected


Existing JioFiber Prepaid users:

1. Initiate Prepaid to Postpaid migration in MyJio 
2. Verify yourself by entering OTP on your phone 
3. Select the entertainment plan in MyJio
4. Make the advance payment for the plan chosen

In case of JioFiber users without STB, simply schedule an appointment for delivery of  free Jio Set Top Box, after you have selected and paid for your Entertainment Bonanza Plan.

Tags

Business National JioFiber Reliance Jio Reliance Jio World Broadband Plans Airtel Broadband Jio Phone Next Jio TV Reliance JioMart
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022: 400+ Sixes In Just 27 Matches - Stats

IPL 2022: 400+ Sixes In Just 27 Matches - Stats

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Her First Salary

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Her First Salary