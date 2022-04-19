JioFiber Launches 'Entertainment Bonaza' Broadband Plans: Check Price, Features

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of new plans under the JioFiber postpaid category.

The plans offers extra benefits to users including zero-entry cost and more. The 'Entertainment Bonanza' plans will be available to all users starting April 22, 2022.

Zero entry cost for new postpaid plan users: Users will get Internet Box (Gateway Router), Set Top Box and Installation valued at Rs 10,000 at zero cost when they opt for a JioFiber Postpaid connection.

'Unlimited' entertainment now starting at Rs 100 extra: Users will continue to access unlimited high-speed internet starting at Rs 399/month.

Additionally, by paying Rs 100 or 200 extra per month, they can now access content of their choice through a collection of up to 14 OTT apps.

Here are the new postpaid plans of JioFiber broadband service:

3. Unlimited entertainment includes access to 14 paid Entertainment Apps – Users get access to 14 entertainment apps on large screen and small screen (multiple devices included) for easy access to Movies, TV channels, Originals, News, Shows, Sports and much more.



How to get new JioFiber Entertainment Bonanza plans:

Existing JioFiber Postpaid users:

1. Select your entertainment plan in MyJio

2. Pay advance rental for the new plan selected



Existing JioFiber Prepaid users:

1. Initiate Prepaid to Postpaid migration in MyJio

2. Verify yourself by entering OTP on your phone

3. Select the entertainment plan in MyJio

4. Make the advance payment for the plan chosen

In case of JioFiber users without STB, simply schedule an appointment for delivery of free Jio Set Top Box, after you have selected and paid for your Entertainment Bonanza Plan.