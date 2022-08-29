Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Jio Platforms Partner With Meta To Launch JioMart On WhatsApp

The company launched JioMartDigital, earlier this year, to enable small electronics merchants to sell the entire product portfolio of Reliance Retail on an assisted selling model

JioMart
JioMart

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 3:43 pm

Reliance Jio platforms has collaborated with Meta to launch the first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries said at the company’s 45th Annual General Meeting on Monday. 

Ambani said, "Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp -- people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat. Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come."

Speaking on the launch, Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, said, "Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp -- people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat. Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come."

With this launch, consumers can shop from JioMart right within their WhatsApp chat. 

“A global first, JioMart on WhatsApp will enable users in India, including those who have never shopped online before, to seamlessly browse through JioMart’s entire grocery catalog, add items to the cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase – all without leaving the WhatsApp chat,” the company said in a statement. 

Notably, the company launched JioMartDigital, earlier this year, to enable small electronics merchants to sell the entire product portfolio of Reliance Retail on an assisted selling model. Moreover, Reliance Retail clocked a turnover of Rs 2 lakh crore, with an EBITDA of Rs 12,000 crore, thus becoming one of the top 10 retailers in Asia.  

