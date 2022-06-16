Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Jio Adds 16.8 Lakh Mobile Subscribers In April; Airtel Gains 8.1 Lakh Users

Vodafone Idea lost about 15.7 lakh mobile subscribers during April 2022

Jio Adds 16.8 Lakh Mobile Subscribers In April; Airtel Gains 8.1 Lakh Users

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 8:04 pm

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio gained 16.8 lakh mobile subscribers in April, cementing its lead in the market, while Bharti Airtel added 8.1 lakh users, according to TRAI data.

Vodafone Idea lost about 15.7 lakh mobile subscribers during April 2022, the monthly subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday showed.

As per the data, Jio added 16.8 lakh users, pushing-up its mobile user count to 40.5 crore.

Related stories

Airtel Launches India’s First Multiplex In The Metaverse

Govt Allots Rs 3,683 Crore Project To Jio, Airtel For 4G Services In Uncovered Villages

Jio, Airtel In Position To Buy Pan-India Spectrum, Uncertainty On VIL Bid: Report

Bharti Airtel too was a net gainer in April, as the Sunil Mittal-led telco added 8.1 lakh mobile subscribers. The net additions raised Airtel's mobile subscriber tally to 36.11 crore.

Vodafone Idea lost 15.68 lakh subscribers during the month, and its base slid to 25.9 crore in April.

Overall, TRAI data showed that India's total wireless subscribers count increased marginally to 114.3 crore at the end of April 2022.

Wireless subscription in urban areas decreased to 62.4 crore at the end of April, while subscription in rural markets inched up to 51.8 crore.

"Monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were -0.07 per cent and 0.20 per cent respectively," TRAI said.

On a month-on-month basis, the total broadband subscribers increased slightly to 78.87 crore at April-end.

Top five service providers constituted 98.4 per cent market share.

These service providers included Reliance Jio (41.1 crore), Bharti Airtel (21.5 crore), Vodafone Idea (12.2 crore).

Tags

Business National Reliance Jio Reliance Jio Earnings Airtel Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea Hike Tariffs Vodafone Idea Shares Mobile Subscribers Sunil Mittal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'

Agnipath Protestors Burn Trains In Bihar, Pelt Stones On BJP MLA As Agitation Spreads Across India

Agnipath Protestors Burn Trains In Bihar, Pelt Stones On BJP MLA As Agitation Spreads Across India