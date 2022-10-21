Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Jindal Stainless, Yantra India Ink Pact To Manufacture Advance Defence Products

The move is in line with the government's push for the public-private partnership to serve Indian armed forces, the company said on Friday

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 3:13 pm

As part of its growth plans, stainless steel player Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has signed an agreement with state-owned Yantra India Ltd for the development and manufacturing of defence products.
    
In a statement, JSL said its defence vertical Jindal Defence & Aerospace (Jindal Defence And Aerospace) has signed an MoU with the state-owned Yantra India Ltd for engineering, development and manufacturing of defence products with their respective capabilities. 
    
The move is in line with the government's push for the public-private partnership to serve Indian armed forces, the company said on Friday.
    
"Jindal Defence & Aerospace is proud to make India Atmanirbhar in the area of advanced materials by presenting nickel-based alloys, armour steel glass fibre, and carbon fibre composites for next-gen defence applications.
    
"We are entering into integrated next-generation security and defence solutions for the nation's armed and paramilitary forces," its chief CP Agrawal said.
    
In the past, Jindal Defence and Aerospace has supplied material for key DRDO and ISRO projects, including satellite launcher PSLV, GSLV Mk-3, Chandrayaan, Gaganyaan, KS Nuclear Submarine missile system and missile canister for almost all missile programmes. 

Tags

Business Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) Yantra India Ltd Jindal Defence & Aerospace (Jindal Defence And Aerospace) India Atmanirbhar
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge