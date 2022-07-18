Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Jindal Stainless To Supply 3,500 Tonnes Stainless Steel For USBRL Tunnel Project

In a statement, the company said the project is a 272 km-long railway link between Jammu and Kashmir

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 1:57 pm

Jindal Stainless will supply 3,500 tonnes stainless steel for the Indian Railway's Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) tunnel project coming up in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the company said the project is a 272 km-long railway link between Jammu and Kashmir.

This will be the first-ever application of stainless steel cable trays in an Indian railway project, the company said.

Related stories

JSW Steel Ropes In US-Based Boston Consulting Group To Work On Decarbonisation Goals

JSW Steel Consolidated Output jumps 16% to 5.88 MT in April-June

Tata Steel Aims To Restart NINL Steel Mill In Next 3 Months: TV Narendran

"USBRL will be a milestone in improving the economic landscape of J&K. We congratulate Railways on executing the engineering marvel by overcoming various topographical challenges, and appreciate its decision to choose stainless steel for developing a sustainable railway infrastructure," JSL Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Abhyuday Jindal, said.

According to the statement, company's arm Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd will supply "EN 1.4404/316L (dual certification) stainless steel grade in 2B finish" for the project owing to its high corrosion resistance, high strength-to-weight ratio, and a lower life cycle cost.

USBRL has been declared a project of national importance and is the biggest one in the construction of a mountain railway since independence.

It is also the highest altitude railway network and the most challenging railway project undertaken by the Indian Railways. The newly constructed railway line will provide an all-weather and reliable connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir. 

Tags

Business National Jindal Power Jindal Stainless Ltd Jindal Steel And Power Ltd Jindal Group Jindal Steel Jindal Steel Power Limited Naveen Kumar Jindal Naveen Jindal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Actor Prakash Raj Wades Into National Emblem Row, Says ‘Where Are We Heading’

Actor Prakash Raj Wades Into National Emblem Row, Says ‘Where Are We Heading’

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150