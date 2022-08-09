Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

How Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates Are Looking To Benefit From Climate Crisis In Greenland

The billionaires are funding Kobold Metals, a California-based mineral exploration startup that is mining minerals to power millions of electric vehicles as per the report

undefined
Climate Crisis Deposit Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 8:57 pm

Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Michael Bloomberg are amongst the world’s richest billionaires who are funding the mining of critical minerals including Nickle and Cobalt on the west coast of Greenland in a bid to accelerate the green energy transition amidst the growing climate crisis in the region, according to a report by CNN. The island nation is currently facing the melting of ice at an unprecedented rate. 

Related stories

Experts Stress The Need To Ensure 100% Renewable Energy Alongside Electric Vehicles To Tackle Climate Crisis

The World’s Affluent Must Start Eating Local Food To Tackle The Climate Crisis: New Research

The billionaires are funding Kobold Metals, a California-based mineral exploration startup that is mining minerals to power millions of electric vehicles as per the report. Notably, the California-based company has partnered with Bluejay Mining for the project. 

Kurt House, CEO, Kobold Metals, told CNN, “We are looking for a deposit that will be the first- or second-largest most significant nickel and cobalt deposit in the world.” The two areas in Greenland which are witnessing the mining of minerals are Disko Island and Nuussuaq Peninsula. Several geologists, and geophysicists, amongst others, are camped in the area searching for the treasure trove. 

Notably, Greenland can soon become a ground zero for sourcing of critical metals, owing to the climate change impact in the region. Meanwhile, the government of Greenland has already done extensive research and assessment regarding the availability of critical metals in the country and has recognized mineral extraction to be a potential option for boosting the country’s economy. Some minerals that are found in the region include coal, copper, gold, rare-earth elements, and zinc. 

However, a major concern owing to the climate crisis in the area is higher sea levels owing to vanishing ice. 

Nathan Kurtz, a NASA scientist told CNN, “The government of Greenland supports the responsible, sustainable, and economically viable development of their natural resources to include mining of a broad range of minerals.”

Tags

Business Jeff Bezos Bill Gates Climate Change Climate Crisis Green Energy Renewable Energy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu