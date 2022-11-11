Jeevan Pramaan Patra: 6 Ways A Pensioner Can Submit Life Certificate Online

Pensioners of the central government, state government, or any other government organisation can submit their annual Jeevan Pramaan, a certificate of proof of life, to the pension disbursing agency (PDA) every year to continue drawing pensions.

In November every year, pensioners need to submit their life certificates or Jeevan Pramaan Patra. However, the central government has now provided extra time for senior pensioners aged 80 and above, who can now submit their certificates from October 1.

According to a circular issued by the department of pension and pensioners welfare on September 30, 2022, pensioners can submit the life certificate by using the doorstep banking alliance of 12 public sector banks or the doorstep service of the postal department for submission of digital life certificates.

Here are six ways pensioners could manually or digitally submit their annual life certificate.

Jeevan Pramaan Portal: Pensioners can submit their life certificates online through the Jeevan Pramaan portal. First, the pensioner has to download the Jeevan Pramaan app from the portal. Second, the pensioner has to submit his fingerprints using UIDAI-mandated equipment. Third, the fingerprint device must be linked to the mobile phone with an OTG cable. There is a list of UIDAI-mandated devices on the Jeevan Pramaan portal.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB): The department of pension & pensiöners' welfare launched the "doorstep service for submission of digital life certificate by postman" in November 2020, developed by the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) of the Department of Posts and Information technology (MeitY). A pensioner must download the "Postinfo APP" from the Google Play store to use this function via a mobile device.

Postman At Home: In November 2020, the department of posts and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched the doorstep service for submitting digital life certificates through postman. To avail of this service, the pensioner must download the postinfo app from the google play store.

Doorstep Banking: Doorstep banking is offered through the alliance, which consists of 12 public sector banks and provides "Doorstep Banking" for its clients in 100 major cities across the nation. PSB Alliance provides the service of collecting life certificates through doorstep banking. This typically happens with a DSB agent approaching the pensioner's door to provide the service. There are at least three available channels that pensioners can use to reserve a service, such as a mobile app, a website, or a toll-free number.

Designated Official: In case a pensioner's life certificate is signed by a designated official, he does not need to make a personal appearance. According to paragraph 14.3 of the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO)-issued scheme booklet, a pensioner who presents a life certificate in the required format and with the required signatures is excused from appearing in person. According to the CPAO scheme handbook, a list of designated officials authorized to sign life certificates is included as annexure-I.

Face Authentication: Pensioners can also submit their life certificates using the face authentication technology based on the UIDAI Aadhar software. For this, you must first take a live photo of the pensioner and upload it online to the Jeevan Pramaan mobile.

