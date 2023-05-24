Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
JB Pharma Q4 PAT Rises 3.5% To Rs 88 Crore

JB Pharma Q4 PAT Rises 3.5% To Rs 88 Crore

JB Pharma's revenue of the company stood at Rs 762 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23 as against Rs 625 crore in the same period of FY22

Pharma (Representative Image) Getty Images

Updated: 24 May 2023 7:35 pm

JB Pharma on Wednesday said its profit after tax rose by 3.5 per cent to Rs 88 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 85 crore in the January-March quarter of 2021-22 fiscal.

Revenue of the company stood at Rs 762 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23 as against Rs 625 crore in the same period of FY22, JB Pharma said in a statement.

For the last fiscal, the company reported revenue of Rs 3,149 crore as compared with Rs 2,424 crore in FY22.

During the same period, PAT stood at Rs 410 crore as against Rs 386 crore, recording a growth of 6 per cent, JB Pharma said.

The drug maker continued its growth journey in the fourth quarter, thereby ending FY23 with a strong performance across business segments, JB Pharma CEO Nikhil Chopra said.

"While we are cautious of the inflationary environment our efforts are aimed at executing well, with productivity and cost optimisation as drivers, in order to deliver improved operating margins," he added.

Shares of the company ended 1.59 per cent down at Rs 1,919.40 apiece on the BSE.

