Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business
Outlook Money

Japan’s Financial Authority Asks Crypto Firms To Comply With Sanctions Against Russia And Belarus; Bitcoin Rises

Crypto exchanges have been told not to process transactions involving crypto assets that are subject to asset-freeze sanctions against Russia and Belarus. The price of Bitcoin was up 0.15 per cent in the last 24 hours while Ethereum saw a 0.14 per cent rise

Japan’s Financial Authority Asks Crypto Firms To Comply With Sanctions Against Russia And Belarus; Bitcoin Rises
Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 0.15% in the last 24 hours , meanwhile Ethereum was 0.14% up bitcoin

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 6:49 pm

The Financial Services Agency of Japan on Monday ordered crypto exchanges to not process transactions involving crypto assets that are subject to asset-freeze sanctions against Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported. The step was taken after the Group of Seven (G7) nations issued a statement on Friday stating that Western nations "will impose costs on illicit Russian actors using digital assets to enhance and transfer their wealth."

Reuters quoted a senior official at Japan's Financial Services Agency as saying, "We decided to make an announcement to keep the G7 momentum alive." "The sooner the better." 

In India, travel services company MakeMyTrip launched a limited-edition non-fungible token (NFT) series on March 14. According to various media reports, the proceeds from the sale of the NFTs would be used to support projects that promote sustainable tourism in India. The first batch of the NFTs explores the landscapes of Goa, Kerala, Orissa, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir and the Andamans. 

Meanwhile, in the cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 0.15 per cent in the last 24 hours, while it was trading at $39,062.0 at 4:30 pm IST. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 42.59 per cent, down by 0.09 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com. 

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,591.02, up 0.14 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) fell 0.89 per cent to $369.60. Solana (SOL) was up by 0.16 per cent to $81.51 and Cardano (ADA) was up by 1.63 per cent to $0.8037. 

Meme Coins 

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was up by 0.10 per cent and was trading at $0.1156 at 4:30 pm on Coinmarketcap.com.

Rival Shiba Inu was down by 1.35 percent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.00002205. 

Dogelon Mars was down by 1.05 per cent and was trading at $0.0000006825, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.01728, recording a fall of 2.06 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Overall Scenario 

The global crypto market cap was at $1.74 trillion, registering a decrease of 0.05 percent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $72.52 billion, up by 40.21 percent. 

Tags

Business Bitcoins Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Ethereum Sanctions Against Russia Bitcoin / Digital Currency Russia Ukarine Tension Russia Invades Ukraine Japan Economy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sunny Leone Denied Work Permit By Bangladesh For Shooting ‘Soldiers’

Sunny Leone Denied Work Permit By Bangladesh For Shooting ‘Soldiers’

'The Kashmir' Files Actor Prakash Belawadi Apologises For His Silence On Plight of Kashmiri Pandits

'The Kashmir' Files Actor Prakash Belawadi Apologises For His Silence On Plight of Kashmiri Pandits