Japan’s Financial Authority Asks Crypto Firms To Comply With Sanctions Against Russia And Belarus; Bitcoin Rises

The Financial Services Agency of Japan on Monday ordered crypto exchanges to not process transactions involving crypto assets that are subject to asset-freeze sanctions against Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported. The step was taken after the Group of Seven (G7) nations issued a statement on Friday stating that Western nations "will impose costs on illicit Russian actors using digital assets to enhance and transfer their wealth."

Reuters quoted a senior official at Japan's Financial Services Agency as saying, "We decided to make an announcement to keep the G7 momentum alive." "The sooner the better."

In India, travel services company MakeMyTrip launched a limited-edition non-fungible token (NFT) series on March 14. According to various media reports, the proceeds from the sale of the NFTs would be used to support projects that promote sustainable tourism in India. The first batch of the NFTs explores the landscapes of Goa, Kerala, Orissa, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir and the Andamans.

Meanwhile, in the cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 0.15 per cent in the last 24 hours, while it was trading at $39,062.0 at 4:30 pm IST. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 42.59 per cent, down by 0.09 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,591.02, up 0.14 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) fell 0.89 per cent to $369.60. Solana (SOL) was up by 0.16 per cent to $81.51 and Cardano (ADA) was up by 1.63 per cent to $0.8037.

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was up by 0.10 per cent and was trading at $0.1156 at 4:30 pm on Coinmarketcap.com.

Rival Shiba Inu was down by 1.35 percent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.00002205.

Dogelon Mars was down by 1.05 per cent and was trading at $0.0000006825, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.01728, recording a fall of 2.06 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was at $1.74 trillion, registering a decrease of 0.05 percent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $72.52 billion, up by 40.21 percent.