Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Jaguar Land Rover Commences Deliveries Of New Range Rover In India

The model comes with a line-up of six and eight-cylinder powertrains, priced between Rs 2.38 crore and Rs 3.43 crore (ex-showroom)

undefined
Locally Manufactured Jaguar F-Pace Launched In India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 4:43 pm

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday said it has commenced deliveries of the new Range Rover in the country.

The model comes with a line-up of six and eight-cylinder powertrains, priced between Rs 2.38 crore and Rs 3.43 crore (ex-showroom).

The new Range Rover comes with 3 litre petrol and diesel engines, respectively.

The model also features a bigger 4.4 litre petrol powertrain.
 
"The New Range Rover is the epitome of exclusivity and modern luxury, that strikes the perfect balance of peerless refinement with technological sophistication. It is truly, the most desirable vehicle meant for the most discerning of customers," JLR President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

Related stories

Mercedes-Benz Reports Highest Ever Q2 Sales Of 7,573 Units In India

The new Range Rover comes with five seats in both Standard (SWB) and Long Wheelbase (LWB) body designs and an option of a third row for extended comfort for up to seven adults in the LWB, the automaker stated.

JLR vehicles are available in India in 21 cities through 25 authorised outlets.
 

Tags

Business Jaguar Land Rover New Range Rover Range Rover Price Range Rover Engine Range Rover Delhi Price Range Rover Deliveries JLR
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Not The Time To Lose Hope': Why Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Is Sticking With 'Team Uddhav'

'Not The Time To Lose Hope': Why Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Is Sticking With 'Team Uddhav'

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0