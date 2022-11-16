Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bollore Resigns 

Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) chief executive officer, Thierry Bollore, said he will resign due to personal reasons, just two years after he took on the role.

JLR is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors.

Bollore cited personal reasons for his departure, he will step down effective December 31, parent Tata Motors said Wednesday in a filing.

Adrian Mardell, who has been part of Jaguar Land Rover for 32 years and is currently a member of its executive board, will take over as interim CEO from Wednesday.

“We wish to inform you that Mr Thierry Bolloré, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Tata Motors Limited (the Company) has tendered his resignation w.e.f. December 31, 2022," Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

Bollore had replaced Ralf Speth as the CEO in September 2020. JLR elected former Renault boss Bollore as CEO in 2020 to return Britain's biggest carmaker to profit after it took a big hit from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I want to thank Thierry for everything he has done at Jaguar Land Rover. The foundations for a successful transformation have been laid, leaving the company well poised for the future," N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover, said.