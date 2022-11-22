Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Jabra Launches 'Evolve2 Buds' In India For Rs 39,122

The Evolve2 Buds come with Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation technology to block out external noise

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 8:54 pm

Jabra on Tuesday launched its new True Wireless earbuds – Jabra Evolve2 Buds in India priced at Rs 39,122.

The new earbuds are designed to boost concentration and improve collaboration for professionals working on the go, also uses the latest technology to reduce disruptive background noise and enable clearer calls.

"Employees have settled into the flexibility and freedom that comes with Hybrid working and expect things to be much more pliable than they were pre-pandemic. With all that in mind, we are happy to launch our newest offering Jabra Evolve2 Buds that is aesthetically suited for working professionals on the go," Peter Jayaseelan, Vice President and Managing Director, South Asia and Head, Public Sector (APAC), Jabra, said in a statement.

The Evolve2 Buds feature a wireless range that allows for stable connectivity and increased mobility, due to the exclusive, in-case dongle that plugs directly into your computer, according to an official report.

Moreover, the earbuds offer up to 5 hours of on-battery time and a total of 33 hours of battery including the charging case. It also supports the "advanced multipoint connection" which allows users to connect it with two devices at a time.

The new earbuds will be available at all Jabra-authorised resellers from the end of November. The Evolve2 Buds come with Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology to block out external noise. 

The Evolve2 Buds also come with a sealing test feature called MyFit, as well as SafeTone with PeakStop, which ensures enhanced hearing protection and the most optimal seal for the best, personalised ANC experience.

