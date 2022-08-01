Monday, Aug 01, 2022
ITC Profit Rises 33% To Rs 4,462 Crore In June Quarter

ITC Profit Rises 33% To Rs 4,462 Crore In June Quarter

ITC Logo Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 6:17 pm

ITC Ltd on Monday reported an increase of 33.46 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,462.25 crore for the first quarter ended June.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,343.44 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 39.25 per cent at Rs 19,831.27 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 14,240.76 crore in the year-ago period.

ITC's total expenses in the latest June quarter stood at Rs 14,201.51 crore.

Shares of ITC Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 307.55 on BSE, up 1.52 per cent from the previous close.
 

