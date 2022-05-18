Wednesday, May 18, 2022
ITC Net Profit Surge 11.60% At Rs 4,259 Crore In March Quarter

FMCG Companies.

Updated: 18 May 2022 8:33 pm

ITC Ltd on Wednesday reported an 11.60 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,259.68 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,816.84 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

ITC total expenses were at Rs 12,632.29 crore, up 15.41 per cent in Q4/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 10,944.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of ITC Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 266.50 on BSE, up 0.72 per cent from the previous close. 

