Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

IT Revenues Grow Fastest In A Decade To $227 Billion In FY22, Says Nasscom

Nasscom said the industry added 4.5 lakh new jobs to take the overall direct employees to 50 lakh people. Over 44 per cent of the new hires were women, and their overall share is now 18 lakh. 

IT Revenues Grow Fastest In A Decade To $227 Billion In FY22, Says Nasscom
India's Information Technology Sector

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 2:07 pm

India's information technology sector is set to become a $227 billion industry in FY'22, registering a 15.5 per cent growth, industry body Nasscom said on Tuesday.

The 15.5 per cent growth is the highest in over a decade and Nasscom's president Debjani Ghosh termed it as a year of resurgence, after the one of resilience in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic. The industry revenues had grown by 2.3 per cent to $194 billion in FY21. 

In its yearly strategic review for FY22, Nasscom said the industry added 4.5 lakh new jobs to take the overall direct employees to 50 lakh people. Over 44 per cent of the new hires were women, and their overall share is now 18 lakh. 

Export revenues grew 17.2 per cent to $178 billion, while domestic revenues grew 10 per cent to $49 billion, it said. 

Share of the new-age digital services grew 25 per cent to $13 billion and India has a strong workforce geared for technologies of the future, Ghosh said.

Nasscom, which has ceased to give a growth projection for the future, said that a chief executives' survey pointed to another growth year. Over 70 per cent of those polled said they will be able to maintain growth in 2022 as well.

Ghosh said the grouping "clearly" sees an ability to reach $350 billion in revenues by 2026, saying the "India narrative is becoming tremendously powerful".

The survey said employees will be the key focus areas for companies in the new year, with measures on upskilling and retention, while research and development investments will also accelerate. 

Tags

Business National IT Sector Nasscom
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

McDonald's To Offer Free Books To Children With Happy Meal

McDonald's To Offer Free Books To Children With Happy Meal

SpiceJet Turns Profitable In Q3, Reports Profit Of Rs 42 crore in December quarter

 Experts Welcome Maha Govt's Announcement To Study Phase Down Of Thermal Plants

Engineering, Petroleum Sectors Help Exports Jump 25% To $34.5 Billion In Jan

Sensex, Nifty Stage Strong Rebound On Broad-Based Buying Interest

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?