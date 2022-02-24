Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

IT Refunds Worth About Rs 1.83 Lakh Crore Issued To 2.07 Crore Taxpayers So Far In FY22

This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 65,498 crore to over 2.04 crore assessees and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.17 lakh crore to 2.30 lakh entities. 

IT Refunds Worth About Rs 1.83 Lakh Crore Issued To 2.07 Crore Taxpayers So Far In FY22
This includes 1.67 crore refunds of 2020-21 fiscal ended March 2021, amounting to Rs 33,818.97 Cr.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 8:15 pm

The income tax department on Thursday said it has issued refunds of close to Rs 1.83 lakh crore to more than 2.07 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal. 

This includes 1.67 crore refunds of 2020-21 fiscal ended March 31, 2021, amounting to Rs 33,818.97 crore.  

Related stories

Income Tax Department Cautions Against Fraudulent Job Offers

Income Tax  Department Raids Former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,82,995 crore to more than 2.07 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr 2021 to 21st Feb 2022," the I-T department tweeted. 

This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 65,498 crore to over 2.04 crore assessees and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.17 lakh crore to 2.30 lakh entities. 

Tags

Business National Income Tax Income Tax Department Income Tax Return IT Return CBDT Central Board Of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Income Tax Refunds IT Returns
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Nitin Paranjpe, Sanjiv Mehta’s Appointments Highlight HUL Local Leadership’s Importance For Parent Unilever

Nitin Paranjpe, Sanjiv Mehta’s Appointments Highlight HUL Local Leadership’s Importance For Parent Unilever

Indian Government In Huddle To Assess Ukraine Impact On Economy

Indian Government Pays Cairn Rs 7,900 Crore To Settle Retro Tax Dispute

Crypto Market Affected Due To Russia- Ukraine Crisis; Prices Of Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Fall

Continued Policy Support Crucial For Sustained Economic Recovery, Says RBI Governor

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The view of CM Yogi Adityanath’s office in Gorakhpur.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainians Take Part In Military Drills To Combat Russian Invasion

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland