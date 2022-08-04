Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

IT Ministry To Conduct Quarterly Audit Of Compliance By Social Media Firms

At present, social media platforms are required to disclose their compliance with IT rules 2021 every month where they disclose action taken by them in response to various grievances

undefined
Representational image for social media Social Media

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 1:17 pm

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) will now conduct compliance audits of social media companies every quarter, an official source said on Thursday.

At present, social media platforms are required to disclose their compliance with IT rules 2021 every month where they disclose action taken by them in response to various grievances.

"Meity has now put in place a mechanism to audit compliance of social media intermediaries under IT rules every quarter. As part of the audit, the ministry will verify if social media companies are reporting about grievances raised to them correctly and if their action taken is in sync with the laid out rules," the source told PTI.

To tighten the noose on social media platforms, the government has proposed to set up an appellate panel which will have power to overrule decisions taken by social media companies with respect to any grievance. The public consultation process with respect to the proposed rule has been wrapped up by the IT ministry.
 

Tags

Business IT Ministry Social Media Firms Ministry Of Electronics And IT (MeitY) Audit Of Social Media Firms
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Foolishness Of Nehru And Vajpayee...': Subramanian Swamy Hits Out At Former PMs Over China Debate

'Foolishness Of Nehru And Vajpayee...': Subramanian Swamy Hits Out At Former PMs Over China Debate

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case