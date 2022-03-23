Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
IT Department Raids Multiple Premises Of Hero MotoCorp For Tax Evasion

A team of officials of the department is looking at financial documents and other business transactions of the company and its promoters.

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 12:18 pm

The Income Tax Department is conducting raids on multiple premises of Hero Motorcorp as part of a tax evasion investigation against the country's largest two-wheeler automobile manufacturer, officials said Wednesday morning.

Offices and residential premises of the promoters including chairman and CEO of the group Pawan Munjal in Gurugram, Haryana, Delhi, and a few other locations are being covered under the raid, they said.

A team of officials of the department is looking at financial documents and other business transactions of the company and its promoters, they said. 

A response from the company is awaited.

Hero MotoCorp became the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer in 2001, in terms of unit volume sales in a calendar year, and has maintained the title for the past 20 consecutive years.

To date, it has sold over 100 million units across domestic and international markets. 

Led by Pawan Munjal, the company has a presence across 40 countries spanning Asia, Africa, and South and Central America. 

The company continues to have a leading position in the domestic two-wheeler segment. 

