All You Need To Know About IRCTC's Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kerala Tour Package From Jaipur

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) tourism arm, IRCTC Tourism, is offering seven nights and eight days tour package from Jaipur to which covers South India's popular tourist destinations such as Rameshwaram, Madurai along with scenic destinations in Kerala. The travel package is being offered by IRCTC at a time when the tourism has picked up in the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic. IRCTC's Rameshwaram, Madurai with Kerala tour package offers air travel, road transfers by air-conditioned (AC) cabs, hotel stays at three-star properties and meals.

IRCTC Tourism: Here are details of package cost, itinerary, destinations covered and hotel stays covered Rameshwaram, Madurai with Kerala tour package from Jaipur:

Cost of IRCTC's Rameshwaram, Madurai with Kerala tour package from Jaipur is Rs 67,185 per person on a single occupancy basis, Rs 51,980 per person on double occupancy basis and Rs 49,550 per person on triple occupancy basis, according to information provided on IRCTC's website www.irctctourism.com.

Flight details for IRCTC's Rameshwaram, Madurai with Kerala tour package

Travelers will be flown to Madurai from Jaipur on an IndiGo flight 6E 569 which departs at 9:55 am from Jaipur and the return flight will be provided from Kochi to Jaipur on IndiGo's 6E 697 flight which departs from Kochi at 5:35 pm. The IRCTC's first tour package on this route will commence from September 12.

IRCTC Tourism: Itinerary of IRCTC's Rameshwaram, Madurai with Kerala tour package:

IRCTC Tour Package Day 1 (Jaipur to Madurai)

Upon arrival at Madurai, the passengers will be provided air-conditioned cabs and transferred to their hotel which will be a three star property and have AC rooms. In the evening, a visit to Meenakshi Amman Temple will be arranged by IRCTC and dinner and overnight stay will be provided at hotel in Madurai.

IRCTC Tour Package Day 2 (Madurai to Rameshwaram)

Travelers will be taken from Madurai to Rameshwaram by AC cabs after breakfast. Upon arrival at Rameshwaram they would be taken for a visit to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Memorial and Dhanushkodi in the evening. Overnight stay and dinner will be provided at a three-star hotel in Rameshwaram.

IRCTC Tour Package Day 3 (Rameshwaram to Kanyakumari)

On the third day, travelers will be taken for an early morning visit to Rameshwaram Temple and later after breakfast they will be visiting Kanyakumari, which is 310 kilometres by road from Rameshwaram. Upon arrival they will be checked in at Gopinivas Grand/Sparsa Resort and later they would be taken for a visit to Kumari Amman Temple and Sunset view point. Dinner and overnight stay will be provided at the hotel at Kanyakumari.

IRCTC Tour Package Day 4 (Kanyakumari to Trivandrum)

After Breakfast, travelers would be taken for a visit Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar Statue and later move to Trivandrum. Upon arrival they will check in at the hotel and will be taken to Kovalam Beach. Dinner and overnight stay will be provided at Apollo Dimora, Trivandrum.

IRCTC Tour Package Day 5 (Trivandrum to Kumarakom)

After an early morning visit to Padmanabhaswamy Temple and breakfast travelers will be taken to Kumarakom, which is 157 kilometres from Trivandrum. At Kumarakom, travelers will check into houseboats where they would be provided dinner and overnight stay at house boats service run by Servette.

In Kumarakom travelers will also be provided to cruise service. Cruise timing: – 12:00 Hrs to 13.30 Hrs. Then 30 minutes break for lunch, again cruising from 15.00 hrs till 17:30 Hrs. Thereafter boat will be tugged at a designated area on the bank of lake, IRCTC Tourism noted.

IRCTC Tour Package Day 6 (Kumarakom to Munnar)

After breakfast, travelers will be taken for a visit to Munnar Tea Museum, Eravikulam National Park, Mattupetty Dam & Echo Point. Dinner and overnight stay will be provided at Clouds Valley/Abad Copper Castle at Munnar.

IRCTC Tour Package Day 7 (Munnar to Kochi)

After breakfast travelers will depart for Kochi. AT Kochi they will be taken for a visit to Dutch Palace, Jews Synagogue, Fort Kochi - St. Francis Church, Santa Cruz Basilica and Chinese Fishing Net. Dinner and overnight stay at Kochi will be provided at Hotel Travancore Court.

IRCTC Tour Package Day 8 (Kochi to Jaipur)

After breakfast, travelers will proceed towards Kochi Airport for flight back to Jaipur.