Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

IRB Infrastructure Developers' Q2 Consolidated Net Profit Rises 102% At Rs 85 Crore

Total income during the quarter under review declined to Rs 1,438 crore as against Rs 1,504 crore in the year-ago period

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 2:53 pm

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Friday reported a 101.65 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 85.30 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022.
     
The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 42.30 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a statement.
     
Total income during the quarter under review declined to Rs 1,438 crore as against Rs 1,504 crore in the year-ago period.
     
The company, in a statement, said its toll revenue across IRB and Pvt InvIT entities together was up by 53 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) for first half of the current fiscal.
     
It said that toll collections have witnessed pre-Covid-19 levels across almost all BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) assets, with a meaningful pick-up in economic activity across the country.
     
"We witnessed robust growth in toll collections Y-o-Y, even as monsoons kept the construction segment soft during the quarter," Virendra D Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director of the company, said.
    
"With construction on Ganga Expressway project getting into full execution mode, we are now confident of achieving construction turnover of approximately Rs 4,500 crore for FY23," he added. 
 

Tags

Business IRB Infrastructure Developers Net Profit Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) Pvt InvIT BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) Ganga Expressway
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge