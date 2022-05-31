iQOO Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 Launched In India: Price, Features

iQOO today launched the iQOO Neo 6 smartphone in India with the Snapdragon 870 chip, a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Available in Dark Nova and Cyber Rage colour options, the iQoo Neo 6 packs a 4,700mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge support.

iQOO Neo 6: Features

The iQOO Neo 6 sports a 6.62-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling.

The panel also comes with a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The phone features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes, a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the phone features a 16MP front camera.

The phone also comes with stereo speakers, 4D game vibration powered by an X-axis linear motor.

The phone features Android 12-powered FunTouchOS 12.

The iQoo Neo 6 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Equipped with Extended RAM 2.0, iQOO Neo 6 comes with 4G Extended RAM which can extend 8GB RAM to 12GB and 12GB RAM to 16GB.

Besides the Neo 6 smartphone, iQoo also announced the iQoo Cooling Back Clip which the company claims can reduce phone temperature by 15 degrees. It is price at Rs 2,499.

The company also launched the iQoo Game Finger Sleeves which is priced at Rs. 249.



iQOO Neo 6: Camera

iQOO Neo 6 sports a triple camera setup that has a 64 MP OIS Main Camera with GW1P sensor.

The rear camera is clubbed with an 8MP Wide-angle camera that can take wide-angle shots at 116-degrees and 2MP macro camera.

The camera system is also supported by various filters like Stylish Night Filter, Long Exposure, Pop Art, Party Portrait Style, Dual View-Video, Sound Zooming, etc.

The iQOO Neo 6 weighs 190g and is 163x76.16x8.54mm thin with polycarbonate back.



iQOO Neo 6: Price

The iQOO Neo 6 is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.