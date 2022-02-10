Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

IPO-Bound Ola Eyes To Acquire NBFC To Expand Financial Services

The companies being considered for acquisition are registered non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which offer both secured and unsecured loans.

IPO-Bound Ola Eyes To Acquire NBFC To Expand Financial Services
Ola will leverage the acquisitions to provide vehicle financing as well as personal loans.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 4:56 pm

IPO-bound Ola is looking to expand its financial services business and also obtain an NBFC licence through the acquisition route, sources said. Ola is said to be in talks to acquire at least 3 companies to augment its engineering, product as well as loan management capabilities to support the rapid growth in the financial services business, two sources with direct knowledge of the development said.

The companies being considered for acquisition are registered non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which offer both secured and unsecured loans. Ola will leverage the acquisitions to provide vehicle financing as well as personal loans, they said.

 While the company did not immediately offer any comments, sources said Ola has lined up aggressive expansion plans for its financial services business.

As per its RoC (Registrar of Companies) filing, Ola had recently invested Rs 786 crore in its financial services business

Ola already offers its Buy Now, Pay Later product - Ola Postpaid which is available to over 40 million customers and is projected to grow to 100 million customers in the next six months.

Its vehicle financing business is already growing rapidly on the back of the success of Ola Electric which has already become India's leading EV manufacturer as well as the used car business, Ola Cars, which is on a rapid growth trajectory and is set to sell $2 billion GMV(gross merchandise volume) in its first year of launch.

 In addition to ramping up its lending business, Ola is simultaneously looking to get insurance and insurance broking licences to further strengthen its ability to offer innovative products like telematics-based pay-per-use motor vehicle insurance, sources said.

Ola has to date sold nearly 700 million policies and the GMV of its insurance business grew over 3x in 2021.

It is now projecting a Gross Written Premium of over Rs 1,000 crore in 2022 and will add multiple new offerings including an insurance marketplace for gig economy workers beyond its driver-partners.

India's auto loan industry, growing at an 8 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is expected to reach $60 billion by 2026. Meanwhile, auto insurance, which is a $9 billion industry in FY21 is expected to deliver a 14.8 per cent CAGR over the next 10 years to reach $36 billion by FY31.

Ola, with over 165 million customers, is one of the largest consumer internet platforms in the country and adding financial services and insurance to its offerings is a natural extension.

Tags

Business National Ola Cars Ola IPO NBFCs
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Home Loan Interest Rate At Multi-Year Low, As RBI Repo Rate Remains Unchanged

Home Loan Interest Rate At Multi-Year Low, As RBI Repo Rate Remains Unchanged

Realtors' Hail RBI Policy; Low Interest Rate On Home Loan To Drive Housing Demand

SEBI's Redressal Portal SCORES Platform Receives 3,420 Complaints In January

Piramal Enterprises Profit Up 11% At Rs 888 Crore In December Quarter

Will Soon Come Out With Guidelines On Digital Lending, Says RBI

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP

Indian players greet each other after their win in the second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: India Thrash West Indies By 44 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked