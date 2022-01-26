Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
IPO-Bound Adani Wilmar Limited Raises Rs 940 Crore From Anchor Investors

AWL is a joint venture company between Ahmedabad-based Adani group and Singapore's Wilmar group. - Deposit Photos

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 6:41 pm

Edible oil major Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) on Tuesday said it has garnered Rs 940 crore from anchor investors, days before its initial public offering (IPO) roll-out.

 The company has decided to allocate around 4.09 crore equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 230 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 940 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

 Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Societe Generale, Jupiter India Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF are among the anchor investors.

 AWL is a 50:50 joint venture company between Ahmedabad-based Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar group.

 The company, which sells cooking oils under the Fortune brand, cut its IPO size to Rs 3,600 crore from the Rs 4,500 crore planned earlier.

 The public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares and there will not be any secondary offering.

 The issue, with a price band of Rs 218-230 a share, will open for public subscription on January 27 and conclude on January 31.

 The IPO proceeds will be used for capital expenditure, repayment of debt and funding strategic acquisitions and investments.

 Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

 Investors can bid for a minimum of 65 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

 AWL, which is among the leading food FMCG companies in India with revenues of Rs 37,195 crore, plans to aggressively look at M&A (merger and acquisition) prospects in the foods space. The company may acquire a brand or a company engaged in foods, staples and value-added product categories.

 Currently, six Adani group companies are listed on domestic bourses. Apart from Adani Enterprises, other listed ones are Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

 ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank, BNP Paribas, Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse are the book running lead managers to the issue.

