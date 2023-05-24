IPL 2023 Viewership On JioCinema Breaks Records During GT vs CSK Playoff Match

JioCinema clocked the highest concurrent viewership for IPL 2023 during the CSK vs GT match on Tuesday. The streaming service recorded 2.5 crores concurrent viewership during the final overs of the playoff match.

The previous record for concurrent viewership on JioCinema was 2.4 crores, which was set during the CSK vs RCB match on April 17.

JioCinema has the digital streaming rights for the premier cricket tournament while Disney Star Network is broadcasting IPL 2023 on television.

Viewers have been able to stream IPL 2023 for free on JioCinema which got the rights of the tournament for the first time.

According to the platform, total video viewership has already crossed 1300 crores, which is a world record. It also noted that average streaming time per match per viewer has also crossed 60 minutes.

In terms of sponsors, JioCinema has been able to rope in 26 marquee sponsors.

Disney Star Network last week said that it added 2.1 crore new viewers during the week 6 of the tournament. The network also informed that concurrent viewership crossed 3 crores in seven matches during the week.

JioCinema has been trying to ramp up its presence in the streaming space. Recently, the streaming service had added catalogue of HBO shows, which included Succession, Last of Us and House of Dragons, among others.

While JioCinema has been trying to add subscribers to its platform, its competitor Disney+ Hotstar is losing them after reports stated that the platform saw around 4 million subscribers drop their plans. The service had lost the digital rights of IPL and did not renew its deal with HBO to bring its shows to India.



