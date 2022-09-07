Apple Event Today: From iPhone 14 To New Apple Watch, What All To Expect

Apple is set to reveal the iPhone 14 series at its ‘Far Out’ event today. This will be the company’s first in-person after two years as the last two iPhone launches were virtual during the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far in 2022 Apple has held two events – the Peak Performance Apple Event in March at which it launched a new iPhone SE, iPad Air, the Mac Studio and Studio Display.

Apple’s second event of 2022 was the WWDC keynote at which is introduced macOS Ventura, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, the M2 MacBook Air and M2 MacBook Pro.

In today’s event, Apart from the iPhones, Apple is expected to launch a series of other products, including the Apple Watch Series 8, 2022 Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Pro and new AirPods Pro 2.

The Apple ‘Far Out’ event will be live streamed on the official Apple website and official YouTube channel at 10.30 pm IST.

In the invite teaser of its event, Apple has left some clues for people to decipher and it looks like the new iPhones are likely to offer something more than just a camera and a few hardware upgrades.

Here are the products likely to launch at the Apple event today

iPhone 14

While the standard iPhone 14 isn't expected to offer a dramatic change over the iPhone 13, it's is set to drop the mini model and get a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus. It could also come with a 90Hz refresh rate display.

iPhone 14 Pro

Apple is likely to do away with the notch with a new pill-shaped camera cut-out and the iPhone 14 Pro could also feature a 48-megapixel main camera and always-on display. The iPhone 14 Pro could start around Rs 1,14,011.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple is also expected to announce iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple’s Pro models are also expected to get the new A16 bionic processors, a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens, an improved ultra-wide angle lens with larger pixels, and a new telephoto lens with a longer zoom. The iPhone 14 Pro Max may cost Rs 1,25,525.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch 8 series is likely to follow the same design with an upgraded screen. Apple is likely to add a new body temperature sensor to help with fertility and sleep tracking.

Apple Watch "Pro"

Apple could also launch a new Apple Watch "Pro" model with a bigger screen, extra durability, and more physical controls.

Apple Watch SE 2

This is expected to be the second-generation Apple Watch SE.

AirPods Pro

Apple may also launch the AirPods Pro 2 with Apple's Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) or Bluetooth 5.2 support.

iPad Pro

Apple may also announce a new iPad Pro with the M2 chip as a 10th-generation entry-level iPad. Apple may release the final builds of the iOS 16, watchOS 9, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura.