Investors' Wealth Slumps Over Rs 4 Lakh Crore In Morning Trade

Tracking decline in equities, the market capitalization of BSE-listed companies plunged Rs 4,09,554.44 crore to Rs 2,46,96,434.57 crore in morning deals.

In previous session, BSE index finished 366.22 points or 0.66 per cent lower at 55,102.68.  

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 12:27 pm

Investors' wealth tumbled by more than Rs 4 lakh crore in morning trade on Friday as markets suffered a steep decline.

Continuing its decline for the second day, the BSE gauge plummeted 1,148.05 points or 2 per cent to 53,954.63.

Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki India, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, and M&M were the biggest drag in morning trade, tumbling up to 6.8 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE index finished 366.22 points or 0.66 per cent lower at 55,102.68.  

"The war and surge in crude have completely transformed the economic scenario and market expectations. If the war prolongs, global economic growth may be impacted," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

