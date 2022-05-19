Thursday, May 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Investors Poorer By Over Rs 5 Lakh Crore In Early Trade As Markets Tumble

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 1,154.78 points to 53,053.75 in early deals tracking weak global markets, persistent foreign fund outflows and a spurt in crude oil prices

Investors Poorer By Over Rs 5 Lakh Crore In Early Trade As Markets Tumble
PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 May 2022 11:36 am

Equity investors became poorer by over Rs 5 lakh crore in early trade on Thursday as domestic benchmark indices tumbled mirroring weak trends in global equities.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 1,154.78 points to 53,053.75 in early deals tracking weak global markets, persistent foreign fund outflows and a spurt in crude oil prices.

The weak broader market trend pulled down the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms by Rs 5,02,731.03 crore to Rs 2,50,74,714.78 crore in early trade.

Related stories

Stock Market Today: Sensex Sinks 1,000 points, Nifty Below 16,000

Key Things To Know Before Market Opens On Thursday

From the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and TCS were the biggest laggards. ITC emerged as the only gainer from the 30-share pack.

Asian markets in Seoul, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading lower.

Stock exchanges in the US had ended significantly lower on Wednesday.

"US markets saw the worst sell-off since June 2020 as inflation fear looms," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude gained 1.63 per cent to USD 110.89 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued to offload shares worth Rs 1,254.64 crore on Wednesday, as per stock exchange data.

Tags

Business National Stock Markets News SHare Markets Updates Share Markets News Markets Today Stock Markets Week Ahead Equity Markets Outlook US Markets Downturn Equity Market
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Hails Kolkata Knight Riders' 'Character' After Elimination

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Hails Kolkata Knight Riders' 'Character' After Elimination

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat