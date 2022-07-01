Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Investor Safety: Now, Sebi Updates Cyber Security Framework For Stock Brokers

Sebi has released modifications in the cyber security and cyber resilience framework for stock brokers and depository participants in order to safeguard investor interest.

Sebi updates cyber security framework to safeguard interests of investors in securities

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 5:19 pm

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced modifications in cyber security and cyber resilience framework for stock brokers and depository players as part of its investor safeguard mechanism. 

Sebi said in a circular that stock brokers and depository participants must notify the stock exchanges or depositories as well as Sebi of any cyberattacks, threats or breaches within six hours of them becoming aware of the incident or it being brought to their notice.

The incidents must also be reported to the Indian computer emergency response team (CERT-In) with accordance to the rules or directions that are issued by CERT- In.

Related stories

Sebi Slaps Rs.1.6 Cr Penalty On Nilesh Shah, 5 Others From Kotak AMC In FMP Issue

Sebi Extends Deadline To Implement Guidelines On Instruction Slips For Share Pledging

AMCs Prepare To Launch New MF Schemes From Next Month As Sebi Restriction Nears End

Additionally, the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) requires stockbrokers, and/or depository participants with systems designated as ‘Protected Systems’ to report such incidents.
 
The body also announced that the circular shall come into force with immediate effect, and stock brokers and depository participants must take necessary action for implementation of the circular. 

The circular further mentioned that stock exchanges and depositories must

a) Revise the relevant bylaws, rules and regulations for implementation of the above rules and directions, and

b) Bring the provisions of this circular to the attention of their members/participants and make them available on their websites

Cyber Security
Information on cyber security and cyber threats can be useful for Sebi and other stock brokers or depositories.

According to the circular, the information on cyber threats, cyberattacks and incidents also need to be mentioned in the quarterly reports so that Sebi and other stock brokers or depository participants can take preventive measure to prevent such recurrences. They have to be submitted to the stock exchanges or depositories within 15 days of the quarter’s ending in June, September, December, and March of each year. 

The email address for sharing the information with SEBI is sbdp-cyberincidents@sebi.gov.in.

Incidentally, the Sebi, had on June 9 come out with a circular on cybersecurity and cyber resilience framework for asset management companies (AMCs), which will, however, come into effect a month later, on July 15, 2022.

Click here to read more on this

Prior to that Sebi had come out with another circular which dealt with cybersecurity and cyber resilience framework for market infrastructure institutions (MII). 

Click here to read more about that

Tags

Business SEBI Cyber Security Stock Brokers Stock Exchange Cyber Frauds Investments Investors Assets
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera