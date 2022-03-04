Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business
Outlook Money

International Women's Day: Cryptocurrencies Are Slowly Finding Favour With Women Investors, Finds Study

Crypto tokens such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum are the most popular among women investors, according to a BlockiFI report

International Women's Day: Cryptocurrencies Are Slowly Finding Favour With Women Investors, Finds Study
Women investors are getting attracted to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 5:14 pm

More women investors are getting attracted to cryptocurrencies, finds a recent survey by US-based crypto trading platform BlockFi. Of the women who participated in the study, one-third said they plan to buy cryptocurrencies in 2022. Of them, 60 per cent said they plan on buying digital assets within the next few months. 

The survey was conducted by a third-party survey panel at the end of January and consisted of 1,031 American women between the ages of 18 and 65.  

Related stories

In Russia-Ukraine War, Cryptocurrency Has Emerged As A Financial Weapon

Cryptocurrency Frauds And Ransomware: The New Face of Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Crypto Rover: The Man And The Mind Behind Enhancing Knowledge And Experiences On Cryptocurrency.

According to other studies, in India, too, the situation is similar. While India ranks second in crypto adoption, and young investors constitute a larger section of crypto investors, women form only a small part of this growing group. Data from some of the Indian crypto exchanges shows that 10-15 per cent of the crypto investors are women. And they are mostly based in metro cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Lucknow. 

“There’s no better way to learn about something new than by doing — especially when diving into the seemingly complex world of crypto,” said Flori Marquez, founder and senior vice-president of operations of BlockFi in a statement. 

The report further noted that about one in four women participants already owns crypto assets, and of that group, most have never sold what they’ve bought. 

Among the most popular cryptocurrencies among women, investors are Bitcoin (BTC; 71 per cent), Dogecoin (DOGE; 42 per cent), and Ethereum (ETH; 18 per cent). However, other subsectors in this space remain largely untapped by women, as only 5 per cent have bought a non-fungible token (NFT) or participated in crypto mining. 

The crypto sector remains a heavily male-dominated industry. Out of the 121 leading crypto companies, only five, or 4.13 per cent, have women founders, according to research by Crypto Head. But those companies have men founders as well.  

The number of women in the industry is set to grow, though. The BlockFi survey found that 15 per cent of the women respondents said they were interested in working in crypto, but only 10 per cent said they planned on working at crypto or blockchain-focused companies within the next year.  

Read more about women crypto investors in India here: https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/business-news-only-15-crypto-investors-in-india-are-women-situation-no-different-globally/405273   

Tags

Business National Cryptocurrency Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Ethereum Cryptocurrency In India Cryptocurrency Investments Crypto Currency, Bitcoin, Digital Currency Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Investing, Money NFT, Digital Art, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Women's World Cup: WI Beat NZ By 3 Runs

Women's World Cup: WI Beat NZ By 3 Runs