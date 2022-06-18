Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Interest Paid For Entire Year Can Be Claimed If Person Has Ownership Of House

If the house is completed within the year and you take ownership of the house throughout the year, you can claim the interest paid for the entire year. Also, NPS contributions are eligible for a tax deduction under Section 80 CCD of the Income Tax Act, 1961

Interest Paid For Entire Year Can Be Claimed If Person Has Ownership Of House
You can recover the interest paid for the whole year if the house is completed during the year and you obtain title of the house throughout the year.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 8:02 am

Question: I registered my apartment in March 2022. Am I eligible to claim a deduction of Rs. 2 lakh for interest paid on my home loan, comprised in equated monthly instalments (EMIs), while filing my income tax return? This is not pre-EMI. I am paying regular EMI, and the interest portion of my EMI exceeds Rs 2 lakh for the financial year 2021-22. I could not submit this to my office in February, as my house was yet not registered at that time. 

Answer: Yes, you can claim the interest paid for the entire year, provided the house is completed during the year, and you have also taken possession of the house during the year. The date of registration of the documents is not relevant for this purpose. What is important is the date of completion of the house and possession, thereof. The amount of the claim would depend on whether the house is self-occupied, or is let out. If it is self-occupied, you will be able to claim interest on your home loan for up to Rs 2 lakh in a financial year, including one-fifth of the pre-EMI, if any. You can claim on the full interest paid, including the pre-EMI interest, if the house is let out, but you will not be entitled to claim set-off of loss under the head “Income from House Property” beyond Rs 2 lakh against other incomes. Do note that any loss remaining unabsorbed is allowed to be carried forward to be set off in subsequent years against house property income. 

Related stories

CBDT Moves to Reduce Taxpayer Grievances, Revises Rules Against Unfair Adjudicating Officers

Net Direct Tax Mop-Up Jumps 45% To Over Rs 3.39 Lakh Crore Till Mid-June

I-T Dept. Charms Kids With ‘Snakes And Ladders’; Hopes For Next Gen. Of Honest Taxpayers

Question: Will an employee’s contribution to the New Pension Scheme (NPS) account also be included in the investment ceiling of Rs 1.5 lakh, or is it available separately?

Answer: The tax deduction for NPS contributions is available under Section 80 CCD of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Under section 80 CCD (1), the contribution of the taxpayer is eligible for deduction up to Rs. 1.50 lakh as per the limits laid down under Section 80 CCE, which also covers the various eligible items of sections 80C and 80 CCC. This deduction is subject to a restriction of contribution to the NPS account of up to 10 per cent of basic salary and dearness allowance for salaried individuals, while for others, it is capped at 20 per cent of the gross total income.
In addition to the deduction under Section 80CCD (1), Section 80 CCD (1B) allows for an additional and exclusive deduction of Rs 50,000 for contributions made to the NPS account over and above the limit of Rs 1.50 lakh. Moreover, the restriction of 10 per cent of salary or 20 per cent of gross total income is not applicable to contributions made under Section 80 CCD (1B).

Balwant Jain is a tax and investment expert.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed are the author’s own, and Outlook Money does not necessarily subscribe to them. Outlook Money shall not be responsible for any damage caused to any person/organisation directly or indirectly.) 

Tags

Business Interest Rates National Pension Scheme Income Tax Act Tax Deduction Investments
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

GainBitcoin Scam May be India’s Biggest Crypto Ponzi Scheme; Dogecoin Investor Files Case Against Elon Musk

GainBitcoin Scam May be India’s Biggest Crypto Ponzi Scheme; Dogecoin Investor Files Case Against Elon Musk

Italy Struggles For Drinking Water As Rivers Dry Up

Italy Struggles For Drinking Water As Rivers Dry Up