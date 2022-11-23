Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Inox Green Energy Makes Weak Stock Market Debut, Lists At Discount of 8%

Inox Green Energy's share sale via initial public offering (IPO) ended on November 15 and witnessed a lukewarm response from investor community as the issue was subscribed 1.55 times

Inox Wind Board Approves Issuing Preference Shares Worth Rs 1,100 Crore To Promoters
Inox Wind Board Approves Issuing Preference Shares Worth Rs 1,100 Crore To Promoters Inox Wind Board Approves Issuing Preference Shares Worth Rs 1,100 Crore To Promoters

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 4:53 pm

Inox Green Energy shares made a weak stock market debut on Wednesday. The stock opened for trading at Rs 60 on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, against issue price of Rs 65. The stock fell as much as 10.23 per cent from the issue price.

Inox Green Energy's share sale via initial public offering (IPO) ended on November 15 and witnessed a lukewarm response from investor community as the issue was subscribed 1.55 times. Portion set aside for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 1.05 times, shares set aside for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) was subscribed 0.47 times while portion for retail investors was booked 4.7 times.

Inox Green had reserved 75 per cent of the issue for QIBs, 15 per cent for NIIs and 10 per cent for retail investors. The company raised Rs 740 crore from the IPO which was mix of fresh issue and offer for sale by its promoters. Retail investors were allowed to bid for minimum one lot of 230 shares up to maximum of 13 lots. One lot of Inox Green shares in the IPO was priced at Rs 14,950.

Inox Green is engaged in the business of providing long-term Operation and Maintenance (O&M) services for wind farm projects, specifically for wind turbine generators and common infrastructure facilities on wind farms.

In February also, the company had filed the DRHP with Sebi for its IPO. However, the draft offer documents were withdrawn in April without disclosing any reason.

Inox Green Energy shares ended 9 per cent lower at Rs 59.10.
 

Tags

Business Inox Green Energy Inox Green Energy IPO IPO Market Primary Market
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?