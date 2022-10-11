Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Infosys President Ravi Kumar S Resigns

In his role as President, Ravi Kumar S led the Infosys Global Services Organization across all industry segments

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 6:38 pm

Infosys President Ravi Kumar S has resigned effective Tuesday, the company has informed the stock exchanges.

"The Board of Directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Ravi Kumar S. for his contributions to the company," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

Kumar, who has worked with Infosys for almost 20 years, served various roles as part of the Infosys executive council and leading the insurance and payments business before he was appointed president in 2016.

Infosys on Monday said its board would decide on a proposal for share buyback in its meeting to be held on Thursday.  

The board of the company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be held on October 13, 2022, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.  
     
The board will finalise the company's second quarter results on October 13.

Shares of Infosys closed at Rs 1,465 per unit, up 0.95 per cent on the BSE. Last year, the Infosys board had approved an up to Rs 9,200 crore buyback plan, which commenced on June 25, 2021. 

