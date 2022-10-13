Infosys on October Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,021 for the September quarter, up 11.1 per cent from Rs 5,421 core reported a year ago

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 36,538 crore, up 23.4 per cent against Rs 29,602 crore in the Q2FY22, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Sequentially, revenue grew 6 per cent while net profits rose 12.3 percent over previous quarter.

The company also said it will be buying back shares worth Rs 9,300 crore, in order to reward its shareholders. The company has set maximum buyback price at Rs 1850, a premium of 30 per cent over last closing price.