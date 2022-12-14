Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Infosys Founders Take Trip Down Memory Lane On Company Completing 4 Decades

Infosys Founders Take Trip Down Memory Lane On Company Completing 4 Decades

N R Narayana Murthy, Nandan M Nilekani, S Gopalakrishnan, S D Shibulal and K Dinesh took a trip down memory lane at its campus

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 7:08 pm

As IT major Infosys commemorated its four decades of existence, its founders reminisced about the company's journey on Wednesday.

N R Narayana Murthy, Nandan M Nilekani, S Gopalakrishnan, S D Shibulal and K Dinesh took a trip down memory lane at its campus.

"I am the last of the jokers left," quipped Nilekani, the non-executive Chairman of the NASDAQ-listed IT company headquartered here.

Nilekani said he now has the huge responsibility of "putting in place the leadership structure, people with right values to take it (the company) forward".

Stating that putting the right persons at the top echelons of the company was the "biggest thing" on his mind, Nilekani said: "I haven't found a person who I can hand over (the charge)."
 

Business Infosys N R Narayan Murthy Nandan M Nilekani S Gopalakrishnan S D Shibulal K Dinesh
