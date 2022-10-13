Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Infosys Announces Rs 9,300 Crore Share Buyback Offer, Should You Avail It?

The Infosys Board has announced a Rs 9,300 crore share buyback offer at Rs 1,850 per share, which is 47.05 per cent higher than its current share price

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 7:57 pm

Infosys board has approved a Rs 9,3000 crore share buyback offer at a premium of Rs 1,850 per share, about 47 per cent higher than its current price, from the open market.

Infosys share price is currently Rs 1,298.

Sanjeev Hota, head of research at Sharekhan, said, “The buyback program was anticipated; we believe the buyback through (the) open market offer would support the stock performance amid global uncertainties and market volatility.”

The buyback offer size is 23.8 per cent of the total consolidated cash and investments and 43.8 per cent of the total revenue generated during the first two quarters of FY23. Infosys would buy 50,270,270 shares, around 1.19 per cent of the company’s paid-up capital as of September 30, 2022.

The number of purchased shares may exceed the maximum buyback shares if the stocks are purchased at a lower cost than the maximum price. The company must use at least 50 per cent of the amount designated as the maximum buyback size or Rs 4,650 crore. Hence, Infosys will buy a minimum of 25,135,135 shares based on the minimum buyback size and maximum buyback price.

Buyback History

It is the fourth buyback offer from the Bengaluru-based global IT giant in the last five years. Prior to this, Infosys offered buyback offers in 2022, 2019 and 2017. As per the Indian rules, a company must maintain a one-year gap between two buyback offers.

In September 2021, Infosys’ buyback size was Rs 9,200 crore, at Rs 1,750 per share, a 2.04 per cent premium on the market price. Similarly, in August 2019 and 2017, it offered a premium of 0.50 per cent and 3.09 per cent, respectively, to the market price during the buyback offers.

Related stories

Infosys Announces Share Buyback Of Rs 9,300 Crore, Interim Dividend Of Rs 6,940 Crore

Infosys Profit Rises 12% To Rs 6,021 Crore; Approves Share Buyback Plan Worth Rs 9,300 Crore

Wipro shares fall 6% After Profit Declines In September Quarter

Should You Avail Of The Buyback Offer

Infosys is offering a premium of 47.05 per cent in the buyback offer. In the second quarter of 2023, Infosys’ revenue jumped 23.4 per cent to Rs 36,538 crore from the previous quarter. The net profit was up 11.1 per cent Rs 6,021 crore. The company also declared a dividend of Rs 16.50 for the quarter.

Tags

Business Infosys Buyback Offer Share Markets Open Market Investments Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Global Market Infosys Share Buyback
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face