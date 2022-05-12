Thursday, May 12, 2022
Industrial Production Rises 1.9% In March; 11.3% In 2021-22

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 0.9 per cent in March 2022.

File Photo.

Updated: 12 May 2022 6:20 pm

India's industrial production rose 1.9 per cent in March 2022, according to official data released on Thursday.

Mining output climbed 4 per cent, and power generation increased 6.1 per cent.

The IIP had grown by 24.2 per cent in March 2021.

During 2021-22, the IIP grew 11.3 per cent as against an 8.4 per cent contraction in 2020-21.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, when it had contracted 18.7 per cent.

It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections. 

