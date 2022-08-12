Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Industrial Production Grows 12.3% In June

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 12.5 per cent in June 2022

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 8:53 pm

India's industrial production rose 12.3 per cent in June 2022, according to the official data released on Friday.  

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 12.5 per cent in June 2022. 

The mining output climbed 7.5 per cent, and power generation increased 16.4 per cent in June 2022.

The IIP had grown by 13.8 per cent in June 2021.  

The index grew 12.7 per cent April-June 2022 compared to a growth of 44.4 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, when it had contracted 18.7 per cent.

It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections. 

